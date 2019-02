Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for fun ways to enjoy the snow that won't break the bank, a local golf course is your place to be.

Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Ave SE in Grand Rapids, is now transformed into a Winter wonderland.

They are allowing people into the course for free to snowshoe, ski, or fat tire biking.

The course is open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

You do need to bring your own bikes and skis but daily snowshoe rentals are available for $3.