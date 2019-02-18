Whitehall preparing for fourth straight trip to team state quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Mich -- The Whitehall wrestling team is headed to the team state quarterfinals for the 4th consecutive year.

Last season the Vikings lost to eventual state champion Dundee in the semifinals.

"Last year the semis were kind of rough" senior Sam Baustert said. "We lost to Dundee by like 60 and that was for sure the worst loss we had all year, this year we just have to know that we're a different team."

In fact, Whitehall has a new coach. Justin Zerip has taken over for Cliff Sandee this season.

"I think it's going to take a great effort" Zeerip said. "Wrestlers will have to go out there and compete and limit bonus points and try to get as many bonus points as we can, if we can do that i think we'll be happy with the result at the end of the day."

The Vikings are the 3-seed and will take on 6-seed Alma on Friday at 4:30 p.m..

"We can't let the stage get too big" senior Trent Blanchard said. "If we go in there and get nervous, we just have to wrestle our match, if we can do that and do what we're supposed to i think we can get to the finals."