Women’s self-defense class planned Wednesday in Lowell

Posted 8:42 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, February 18, 2019

LOWELL, Mich. — If you are looking to build up your self-defense skills, the Lowell Community Wellness Center is hosting a self-defense class this week.

The NO Defense to Self Defense class is planned for Wednesday, February 27 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Northern Physical Therapy, 2050 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331.

The class will be focused on Teen Dating Violence: how to spot, avoid, prevent and techniques to get out of an assault situation.

For more information on the class, check out their Facebook page. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.