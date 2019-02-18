× Women’s self-defense class planned Wednesday in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — If you are looking to build up your self-defense skills, the Lowell Community Wellness Center is hosting a self-defense class this week.

The NO Defense to Self Defense class is planned for Wednesday, February 27 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Northern Physical Therapy, 2050 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331.

The class will be focused on Teen Dating Violence: how to spot, avoid, prevent and techniques to get out of an assault situation.

For more information on the class, check out their Facebook page.