Wyoming grandmother, granddaughter missing

Posted 5:53 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16PM, February 18, 2019

WYOMING, Mich.  — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a maternal grandmother and her granddaughter have been missing since Saturday night.

The woman took her 5-year-old granddaughter to dinner on Saturday night, and police say they never returned home.

According to a DPS news release, the woman is 39-year-old Ingrid Yamileth Romeros-Baquendano. She’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

The child is Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero, who Wyoming Police say is Hispanic, about 40 pounds with an unknown height. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a white sweater, a white T-shirt, red pants and white tennis shoes.

The two were last seen near 36th Street and Milan Avenue. No vehicle description was available as of late Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7309 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.