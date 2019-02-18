Wyoming grandmother, granddaughter missing

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a maternal grandmother and her granddaughter have been missing since Saturday night.

The woman took her 5-year-old granddaughter to dinner on Saturday night, and police say they never returned home.

According to a DPS news release, the woman is 39-year-old Ingrid Yamileth Romeros-Baquendano. She’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

The child is Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero, who Wyoming Police say is Hispanic, about 40 pounds with an unknown height. She has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a white sweater, a white T-shirt, red pants and white tennis shoes.

The two were last seen near 36th Street and Milan Avenue. No vehicle description was available as of late Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7309 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.