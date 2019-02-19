Businesses can now enroll in the Workplace Walking Challenge to promote employee wellness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power up those FitBits, the Workplace Walking Challenge returns for its third year to promote employee wellness.

The Workplace Walking Challenge invites local businesses to join this friendly competition designed to boost everyday-activity in their employees.

Comapnies large and small can take park, and this year, the Workplace Walking Challenge is expanding to South East Michigan

The six-week competition will run from April 22- June 2, with enrollment open now through April 10.

Enroll now at workplacewalkingchallenge.com