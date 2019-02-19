Carson City to lean on experience at team state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON CITY, Mich -- The Carson City wrestling team is getting used to making the trip to the team state quarterfinals.

The Eagles have advances to the final 8 in division 4 for the third straight season.

"They have been there before they understand what it is like to wrestle on the big stage" head coach Kacy Datema said. "They have wrestled a lot of matches so they are comfortable they should be comfortable going in and feel that they can compete and hopefully put our best foot forward."

Carson City has roster loaded with seniors that have been apart of the last two quarterfinal appearances.

"I think all the pressure is gone because we realize that all it takes is do your best and we do better" senior Braxton Seida added. "Last year we walked in we were all hyped up and we went it bad, bad heads too cocky. This year we know we have to fight everybody we are not looking past anybody we have tough matches every time."

The Eagles have 10 wrestlers that have qualified for the individual finals March 1st and 2nd at Ford Field, but they have maintained a team first mentality.

"We've had a really successful season and we've been able to focus more on the team and not as much individuals" senior Nolan Datema said. "I mean I couldn't even tell you my own record right now and the team I know we have two losses going in and we are looking to win the state title together."

Carson City is the two-seed and will take on seven-seed Onaway at noon on Friday.