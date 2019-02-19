Dancing With The Local Stars aims to raise over $1M for local food pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For over a decade the Women's Division Chamber of Commerce in Muskegon has been raising money for area food pantries and programs with their annual Dancing with the Local Stars event. It's a new year of fundraising, which means there's a new cast of local celebrities ready to hit the dance floor.

The event will feature an all new cast of 23 community stars and 10 professional dancers to raise money for food pantries and programs in the greater Muskegon County area.

Over the past 10 years the event raised more than $923,000, and the goal for their 11th annual Dancing with the Local Stars event is to go over the $1 million mark.

The event will take place February 21-23 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center in Downtown Muskegon.

Dancing with the Local Stars is sold out, but the community can still help by contributing to the individual stars who’ve placed donation jars around local businesses and through their online donation accounts.

For more information, visit womensdivision.org.