Driver killed in Muskegon County rollover

Posted 10:09 AM, February 19, 2019, by

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after crossing the center line and rolling their vehicle several times.

Deputies in Muskegon County say it happened around 4 a.m. on Apple Avenue, just West of Goebel Road in Moorland Township.

We’re told the driver was the only occupant and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was thrown from the car and died from her injuries.

A blood sugar test was found inside the car. No word if drugs or alcohol played a role.

No names have been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.