× Driver killed in Muskegon County rollover

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after crossing the center line and rolling their vehicle several times.

Deputies in Muskegon County say it happened around 4 a.m. on Apple Avenue, just West of Goebel Road in Moorland Township.

We’re told the driver was the only occupant and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was thrown from the car and died from her injuries.

A blood sugar test was found inside the car. No word if drugs or alcohol played a role.

No names have been released.