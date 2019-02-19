Enjoy a fun night of trivia to support Henna Crowns of Courage on Feb. 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henna Crowns of Courage is commonly remembered as the amazing Art Prize display where ones body was the canvas. In particular, woman and children who'd lost their hair to chemotherapy donned intricate henna art.

Behind that was Amanda Joy with Henna Crowns of Courage, which is also a non-profit that continues to support these women and beyond. West Michigan can continue to support her cause through a night of fun at an upcoming charity event on February 28.

The charity event will take place at The BOB from 7 - 10 p.m. The night will consists of trivia games, food, drinks, plus a chance to win prizes.

Tickets cost $28, or $140 for a team of 5. All the money will go toward Henna Crowns of Courage, which gives free henna crowns for cancer survivors.

Tickets must be purchased by February 20 to reserve seats.

For more information, visit hennacrownsofcourage.org.