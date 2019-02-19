Enjoy a girl’s day out at Girlfriends Getaway Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for an excuse to get away with the gal pals, but can't really go to the extreme of leaving West Michigan? The perfect opportunity awaits at the annual Girlfriends Getaway in Kalamazoo.

Throughout downtown Kalamazoo, dozens of stores will be hosting a wide variety of activities, allowing women to create their own unique girl's day out. Activities will include everything from wine glass decorating, jewelry making, pottery, yoga, pretzel decorating, chocolate and spirits pairing, wine tasting 101, and more.

There will also be a fashion show during the middle of the day featuring downtown retailers, and upon check in, receive a mimosa and goodie bag with gifts and specials from the downtown businesses.

Girlfriends Getaway Kalamazoo is happening on March 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For a complete list of activities and participating stores, visit girlfriendsgetawaykzoo.com.