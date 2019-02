Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Everyone made it out safely after a house caught fire early Tuesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 56000 block of 8th Avenue in Columbia Township.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and as of 6 a.m. they are still on scene working to chase hot spots.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

** Photos courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services **