Forest Hills Northern routes Forest Hills Central, clinches a share of the OK White

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Trent Summerfield scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter as Forest Hills Northern got off to a hot start Tuesday night on its way to a 73-43 win over Forest Hills Central.

Huskies sixth man Caleb Gildner scored a game-high 18 points, and Trinidad Chambliss added 16 points.

Forest Hills Central was led by Mitch Wilkinson's 14 points, Dan Deindorfer chipped in 12.

Northern (11-0, 19-0) gets no worse than a share of the OK White and can win it outright Friday night at Northview (10-1, 15-3).