Forest Hills Northern routes Forest Hills Central, clinches a share of the OK White

Posted 11:13 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51PM, February 19, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Trent Summerfield scored 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter as Forest Hills Northern got off to a hot start Tuesday night on its way to a 73-43 win over Forest Hills Central.

Huskies sixth man Caleb Gildner scored a game-high 18 points, and Trinidad Chambliss added 16 points.

Forest Hills Central was led by Mitch Wilkinson's 14 points, Dan Deindorfer chipped in 12.

Northern (11-0, 19-0) gets no worse than a share of the OK White and can win it outright Friday night at Northview (10-1, 15-3).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.