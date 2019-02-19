Gas leak leads to closure of Oakland Dr./Howard St in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo says the area of Oakland Drive/Howard Street is shut down due to a gas leak.

In a public statement Tuesday night, Kalamazoo Public Safety says “the area will be closed until further notice. Please seek alternative routes during this time; once the gas leak is fixed and the area open, an updated news release will be sent out.”

The city says it does not expect that intersection to reopen by Wednesday morning.

In an unrelated issue – having nothing to do with the gas leak – the City of Kalamazoo posted Tuesday night on Twitter that Clinton Avenue between Race Street and James Street will be closed February 20 through March 6 for water-service renewals. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.”