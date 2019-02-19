Hamilton girls defeat Byron Center, win third straight OK Green title

HAMILTON, Mich -- The Hamilton girls beat Byron Center, 60-18 on Tuesday night to push their OK Green winning streak to 37 straight. The Hawkeyes are now 17-0 overall and 11-0 in conference play and will close the regular season at home on Friday night against Unity Christian.

