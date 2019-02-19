HAMILTON, Mich -- The Hamilton girls beat Byron Center, 60-18 on Tuesday night to push their OK Green winning streak to 37 straight. The Hawkeyes are now 17-0 overall and 11-0 in conference play and will close the regular season at home on Friday night against Unity Christian.
Hamilton girls defeat Byron Center, win third straight OK Green title
-
Hamilton girls remain undefeated with win over Byron Center
-
Unity Christian defeats Byron Center to win seventh straight
-
Hamilton girls win 26th straight OK Green game with win over Holland Christian
-
Chandler Collins leads Unity Christian past Holland Christian
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
-
Unity Christian wins another OK Green title after win over Zeeland East
-
Northpointe Christian girls remain unbeaten in OK Silver with win over Godwin Heights
-
Kneeland, Godwin Heights beat Hopkins at the buzzer
-
East Grand Rapids clinches OK Gold with win at South Christian
-
Hamilton starts season strong with win over South Christian
-
-
Hopkins tops Hamilton to earn first win
-
Three sets of brothers help Byron Center to strong start on the ice
-
Godwin Heights defeats Northpointe Christian, wins tenth straight OK Silver crown