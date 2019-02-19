Kids’ Food Basket: 24 hour day of giving

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect as listed on the Kids' Food Basket website. "Join us for 24 hours of giving and fun as we work to raise $24,000 in one day for the Feeding Our Future campaign. Take part and invite your friends, family and peers to take part in a variety of activities hosted by community members and businesses.

A gift of $100 to be featured on our donor wall going in our new facility will be encouraged, but gifts of any amount will be welcome to participate in the activities. Gifts raised will be matched up to $10,000 by Mario Cascante, owner of Luna and Tacos El Cuñado.



Cosmic Volunteering | 12 – 4 AM

Let’s start the day off right with black lights, music and friends for this one-time cosmic volunteer opportunity! Followed by late night snacks provided by Jonny B’z until 4 AM.



Donuts & Coffee | 5-7 AM

Enjoy Sprinkle Donuts from Bridge Street Market paired perfectly with the warmth of coffee provided by MadCap Coffee.

Omelette Bar | 5-9 AM

Relish a made-to-order omelette bar hosted by Chef Bryan Nader.



Morning Movement | 6-8 AM

Start your day strong with Circuit Training provided by Craig Duncan of GRIT Life at 6 AM. OR, relax with yoga facilitated by Melissa Thorndill starting at 7 AM.



Disco Brunch | 8-10 AM

Come and dance the morning away with DJ Todd Ernst! Disco Brunch will feature music, dancing & fun (oh and omelettes from Chef Bryan Nader until 9 AM).



Let’s Eat | 12-3 PM

Break with us and enjoy lunch provided by Meritage Hospitality Group. Save room for dessert provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Happy Hour | 4-6 PM

Pick from one of two locations for your Friday Happy Hour! Be a part of something great and join us for a happy hour located in the heart of downtown hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. Or, visit us at Kids’ Food Basket in partnership with Beers & Networking for drinks and pizza provided by Mitten Brewing Company for an end of the pick-me-up.



Succulent Bar | 5-7 PM

Stop by for a succulent planter bar hosted by Kiersten from Eastern Floral. We’ll show you the best way to plant your succulents and maintenance tips.

Amway River Bank Run Training Event | 5:30 PM

Participate in a run training event as you gear up for the 2019 Amway River Bank Run! It’s a great way to stay accountable for your health and goals, while witnessing gorgeous views of the new Kids’ Food Basket Farm Strengthened by Nutrilite Exclusively by Amway. Interested in running the River Bank Run? We can help you register when you visit!



Family Movie Night | 6-8 PM

Fun for the entire family! Hosts Teddy & Ashley Bodien present the movie “Sing” and popcorn provided by Keystone Community Church.



Mixology Class Hosted by the JW | 6-8 PM

The JW Marriott will be hosting a mixology class at Kids’ Food Basket as a part of our 24 hour Day of Giving! Cocktail to be determined.

Let’s Dance! | 9 PM – 12 AM

Lights, music and dancing with friends in celebration of the community coming together to reach our goal. Music hosted by iconic GR DJ’s – more information to come. Snack on pizza from Peppino’s Sports Grille. Additional volunteer opportunities available from 8 PM – 12 AM."

For more information or to register, click here. Fox17 Morning News will also be there live from 6-9am Friday.