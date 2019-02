× Kzoo roads closed for gas leak, water service

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several Kalamazoo streets will be closed for an extended period due to a gas leak and water service renewals.

The intersection of Howard Street and Oakland Drive is closed while Consumers Energy crews work to fix a gas leak. It will remain closed until the repair is completed.

The City of Kalamazoo also announced the following closures for water service renewals: