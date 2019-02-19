Man missing from Allegan Co. since January

Posted 2:27 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:28PM, February 19, 2019

Todd Lilge

PAW PAW, Mich. – Michigan State police are asking for help in finding a man who has been missing since January.

Todd Lilge was last seen on January 18 at about 10:00 a.m. at the Plainwell Police station. He was reported missing the next day. Police say his vehicle was found at a state gaming area in Allegan County on 125th Avenue near 43rd Street.

Lilge is 50 years old, about 5’11 tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown and gray hair.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Lilge says his vehicle was found with the keys inside and that he was wearing a black coat and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551.

 

