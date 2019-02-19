MI weightlifter credited for helping save motorist after crash

Posted 10:34 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, February 19, 2019

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A weightlifter from Michigan is being credited for helping to save a motorist by lifting a wrecked SUV off him following a crash.

Ryan Belcher recounted jumping into action Thursday in an interview with MLive.com and told the news organization that he met over the weekend with the hospitalized man that he helped save. Belcher says the 36-year-old man was “teary-eyed” when they talked Sunday at a hospital.

Belcher said instinct took over when he came upon the rollover crash in Ypsilanti Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit. The 29-year-old from Belleville says he “just kind of got tunnel vision ,” grabbed the back of the SUV and lifted. He says the SUV rotated enough for bystanders to free the man.

The crash is under investigation.

