KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman missing since January 25 has been found safe.

Barbara Parrish, 69, was reported missing on February 14.

Kalamazoo Township Police say that Parrish has been located and is well. They say that Parrish has asked for privacy and that no one try to contact her.

Police say that the responses and tips from the public were of great help in finding her.

42.323887 -85.586935