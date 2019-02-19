Missing Wyoming girl found safe in Maryland

WYOMING, Mich. – A missing Wyoming girl has been found safe in Maryland.

Wyoming police say that Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero has been found safe and is in custody of law enforcement of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaudy’s grandmother, Ingrid Romeros-Baquedano, who was also reported missing Monday, has not been located, but police say they don’t believe she is in any danger.

Police are still investigating.  They suspected Monday night that Ingrid may have trying to take the girl to Guatemala.

