MSP trooper charged with embezzlement

Posted 5:11 PM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:36PM, February 19, 2019

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper has been arrested and arraigned on charges of embezzlement.

Police say that Jesse Binns was arraigned Tuesday in Cass County on a felony charge of embezzlement of over $1,000, but less than $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization. Police did not disclose which organization was affected.

Investigators say that the charge results from Binns’ employment as the assistant chief at the Cass Central Fire Department.  Michigan State Police suspended Binns without pay in September 2018.

Binns remains on suspension pending the outcome of his trial.

