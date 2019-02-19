Polar vortex may have killed significant numbers of stink bugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX NEWS) -- The intense polar vortex that blanketed the Midwest and made its way to the East Coast with deadly subzero wind chills and snow may have had one benefit: killing off some bad bugs.

The dangerous cold snap caused more than two dozen weather-related deaths in eight states and hundreds of injuries, including frostbite, broken bones, heart attacks, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

But the bitter cold across the Midwest also may have been harmful to invasive species, according to the National Pest Management Association. “While most insects will be equipped to survive a short period of very cold weather like the recent polar vortex, it’s likely some will die from this extreme weather event,” said Dr. Brittany Campbell, an entomologist with the NPMA, told AccuWeather. A Virginia Tech research experiment estimated that the polar vortex may have killed as much as 95 percent of stink bugs that hadn't found shelter this winter, according to the group.