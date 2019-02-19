× School district mourns loss of two girls in Solon Twp. shooting

SAND LAKE, Mich. – Tri-County Area Schools have notified families that two of the children killed in a shooting in Solon Township Monday were students in the district.

According to Superintendent Allen Cummings, Cassidy and Kyrie Rodery died at the incident on 19 Mile Road Monday afternoon.

Another child and a woman were also found dead at that scene. All four had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Kent County authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Cummings says in the letter that Cassidy was in first grade at MacNaughton Elementary and Kyrie was a third grader at Sand Lake Elementary. He says that both sisters “enjoyed school and brought joy and big smiles with them to school each day…We hurt and mourn with the loss of these precious students.”

The district will have crisis team members available at the schools for students staff and parents on Wednesday morning. Staff will also be available to meet with any middle school or high school student who may need assistance as well.