Snow, freezing rain, rain on the way for Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of winter weather is expected Wednesday as a low pressure system drags in snow showers, freezing rain, and eventually some rain on Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have already been posted for our entire area…but with different start times. See map below. Most counties are under the advisory from 11 A.M. Wednesday through 10 P.M. The counties along I-94…Van Buren/Kalamazoo/Calhoun are in effect from 7 A.M. Wednesday through 7 P.M. The counties that border the MI/IN stateline are in effect from 5 A.M. Wednesday through 3 P.M. Our southern counties will see snow showers develop after 3/4 A.M. before changing to light freezing rain in the mid morning. The snow will progress northward along with the freezing rain.

Total snow accumulations will be on the order of an inch or so…perhaps 1″ to 2″ across our northern counties where they see primarily snow. All other locations will see .10″ of ice accumulation or less. Take a look at what our forecast model looks like at 6 A.M. Wednesday (below). You can see the snow has developed along/south of I-94.

By noon some light freezing rain (in pink) is developing behind the initial burst/batch of snow. See below.

At 3 P.M. the precipitation is changing to rain from Grand Rapids southward below.

And finally by 6 P.M., most of the steadier precipitation has lifted through the area. See below. We are expecting to see some light freezing drizzle or drizzle Wednesday evening/night.

We believe both our Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be impacted. Allow some extra time and drive safely. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.