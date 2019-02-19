× Trial underway for man accused of murdering teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The trial of a man accused of killing an East Kentwood student is underway.

Quinn James has already been convicted of raping Mujey Dumbuya. He’s accused of killing her shortly before she was scheduled to testify against him for that crime.

Dumbuya’s body was found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo a little over a year ago, a few days after she was reported missing. She was 16-years-old.

Tuesday in court, Dumbuya’s mother testified about the last time she saw her daughter, January 24, 2018. She says the next time she saw her, it was to identify her body.

At his trial for the rape, James admitted to police that he had had sex with Dumbuya when she was 15 years old, but says he thought she was 16. James’ DNA was found on her body and a vehicle that he had rented was seen on trail cameras near to where her body was found.

James’ defense claims Dumbuya ran away from home and anyone could have killed her. Prosecutors responded by saying neither Dumbuya or her family had been to Kalamazoo before.

The trial is expected to go through the week.