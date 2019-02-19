Unity Christian remains perfect in OK Green with win over Zeeland West

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Unity Christian seniors TJ VanKoevering and Noah Wiswary combined for 36 points in the Crusaders 70-57 win over Zeeland West on Tuesday night. The Crusaders improve to 17-2 overall and 11-0 in conference play, they'll finish the regular season at Hamilton on Friday night.
