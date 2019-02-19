× Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for West Michigan for Wednesday for a mixed bag of winter weather.

The advisory goes into effect starting at 5:00 a.m. for far southern counties like Cass and Berrien Counties and then at 7:00 a.m. for counties along the I-94 corridor like Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren Counties. The advisory begin at 11:00 a.m. for Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and other counties. Click here to see your county’s advisory.

Precipitation is expected to begin as snow and then turn to a mixture of rain and sleet throughout the day Wednesday, before dissipating Wednesday afternoon and evening, from south to north.

