Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wednesday

Posted 2:55 PM, February 19, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for West Michigan for Wednesday for a mixed bag of winter weather.

The advisory goes into effect starting at 5:00 a.m. for far southern counties like Cass and Berrien Counties and then at 7:00 a.m. for counties along the I-94 corridor like Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren Counties.  The advisory begin at 11:00 a.m. for Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon and other counties.  Click here to see your county’s advisory. 

Precipitation is expected to begin as snow and then turn to a mixture of rain and sleet throughout the day Wednesday, before dissipating Wednesday afternoon and evening, from south to north.



