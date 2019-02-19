× Woman hospitalized after crash in Mecosta Co.

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Mecosta County.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on 30th Avenue near Adams Road in Millbrook Township, north of Six Lakes.

Authorities said the woman fell asleep at the wheel, which led to her vehicle going off the road, hitting a rock and rolling over.

She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. A 6-year-old passenger wasn’t injured in the crash.