2019 Climate Action Summit in GR Thursday

Posted 4:10 AM, February 20, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Climate activists and leaders from nearly 40 businesses will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss at the summit Thursday.

The Michigan Climate Action Summit is set for 9 a.m. at the Eberhard Center 301 Fulton on Grand Valley State University’s Grand Rapids campus and is meant to set a bold new climate agenda for Michigan.

It’s meant to help Michigan become a leader in addressing climate change, and comes months after Governor Whitmer was elected, with a promise to address climate change.

Tickets are sold out with more than 300 attendees expected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.