2019 Climate Action Summit in GR Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Climate activists and leaders from nearly 40 businesses will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss at the summit Thursday.

The Michigan Climate Action Summit is set for 9 a.m. at the Eberhard Center 301 Fulton on Grand Valley State University’s Grand Rapids campus and is meant to set a bold new climate agenda for Michigan.

It’s meant to help Michigan become a leader in addressing climate change, and comes months after Governor Whitmer was elected, with a promise to address climate change.

Tickets are sold out with more than 300 attendees expected.