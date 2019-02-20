Battle Creek cafe grateful boil water advisory over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City officials announced Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. that the boil water advisory has been lifted. Maryann Angelo and the staff at Barista Blues Cafe were smiling when they found out. They followed the guidelines closely but it the advisory took them out of their comfort zone.

“It makes you have to rethink things,” Maryann said during an interview at cafe. “Something so easy as grabbing a glass of water for somebody, you know, and we saw ourselves doing it. It was like wait a minute.”

On Tuesday, City Hall said that a water main near the Verona water plant had been hit by crews working in that area. Consequently, water pressure dropped and some households saw discolored color. As a result they put the entire city of Battle Creek, including the surrounding areas, under a boil water advisory.

Maryann got the news around lunchtime that day when the health department called.

“It was like ‘Oh great, now what are we going to do,” Maryann laughed. “It does make things a little more hectic. You have to be a lot more cautious. We just jumped right on it.”

Maryann said they used all of the extra bottled water they already had at the cafe Tuesday night. The next day they went and bought more at the store, including paper plates.

“We wanted to ensure the safety of our customers and our guests," Maryann Said.

And even though the advisory has been cancelled, Maryann will continue to check the water, she said. Just to be on the safe side.

“Tonight we’ll use the bottled water, just make sure all the water’s are running clear,” Maryann said. “Tomorrow morning when I come in, I’ll turn the faucets on [and] see what we’ve got.”