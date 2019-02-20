× Battle Creek lifts system-wide boil water advisory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has canceled a system-wide boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued Tuesday after a contract struck a water main while working near the city’s Verona Pumping Station, causing a short-term drop in water pressure. Crews isolated the area and redirected water from the damage to bring the pressure back up.

The advisory impacted all of Battle Creek, Springfield, and Bedford, Emmett, Leroy, and Pennfield townships.

If residents still have discolored watery are advised to perform a cold flush.

To perform a cold flush: