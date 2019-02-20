Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Battle Creek lifts system-wide boil water advisory

Posted 5:14 PM, February 20, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek has canceled a system-wide boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued Tuesday after a contract struck a water main while working near the city’s Verona Pumping Station, causing a short-term drop in water pressure. Crews isolated the area and redirected water from the damage to bring the pressure back up.

The advisory impacted all of Battle Creek, Springfield, and Bedford, Emmett, Leroy, and Pennfield townships.

If residents still have discolored watery are advised to perform a cold flush.

To perform a cold flush:

  • Put water softeners on bypass and remove the filter
  • Remove screens and aerators from all faucets
  • Turn on all cold faucets and run water as hard as possible until water turns clear
  • Wait about 30 minutes after water runs clear for sediment to settle in hot water heater, then drain about a gallon of water from the bottom drain valve

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.