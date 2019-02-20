Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Car crashes into bedroom of house overnight

Posted 2:59 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:04PM, February 20, 2019

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Kalamazoo County man got a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a car smashed into his bedroom.

The crash happened about 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Fort Custer Drive and 40th Street in Charleston Township.  The man inside the bedroom was not injured.  He tells FOX 17 that the car stopped just short of the end of his bed.

The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff tells FOX 17 that the driver was not injured either and that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Undersheriff Jim VanDyken tells FOX 17 that this is the second vehicle to crash into the house in the past two months.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.