Car crashes into bedroom of house overnight

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Kalamazoo County man got a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a car smashed into his bedroom.

The crash happened about 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Fort Custer Drive and 40th Street in Charleston Township. The man inside the bedroom was not injured. He tells FOX 17 that the car stopped just short of the end of his bed.

The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff tells FOX 17 that the driver was not injured either and that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Undersheriff Jim VanDyken tells FOX 17 that this is the second vehicle to crash into the house in the past two months.