MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University has placed gymnastics head coach Jerry Reighard on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

The university didn’t specify what the investigation is for. Associate head coach Christine MacDonald will fill in for Reighard while he is on leave.

Reighard took over the gymnastics program in 1984 and has been named Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year nine times.