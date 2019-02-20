Contractor headed to trial on previously featured complaint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- Another questionable contractor previously featured by the FOX 17 Problem Solvers found himself in front of a judge today. Joel Cross is now fighting a fraud-related charge.

In May 2018, Cross was paid to build a carport for a homeowner in Walker. Rose Bush paid $3,000. She happened to be Cross's mom's best friend.

"I don't know what he did with the money, but I can't afford to support him," Bush said in October.

Bush said she paid Cross in full upfront in May 2018, but his failure to return and start work prompted her to call the Problem Solvers for help in October. At the time, Cross told the Problem Solvers he had come down with an auto immune disease that made it difficult to walk and work.

Bush said, "Five months after he was supposed to have ordered [the carport], he says he was sick. So how does that get into it at all? It should have been up and installed by then, and it was never ordered."

It was enough evidence for the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to issue a warrant for his arrest and the prosecutor to press charges. Wednesday, in court, Cross maintained his innocence.

Bush told FOX 17, "I'm disappointed that he's pleading not guilty 'cause I have all the evidence against him."

Cross is headed to trial, but he said the court process could have been avoided.

He told the Problem Solvers, "[The money's] been in the court's hands a month ago."

"She hasn't gotten her money cause we're in court," Cross said.

Bush said, "His lawyer has a check for me for $3,000, but he hasn't mailed it yet. He's waiting to see if he has to, which the prosecutor told him it'd be in his best interest if he did it right away."

"I don't necessarily think he has to go to jail. I just don't want to see him do it to anybody else," she said.

When asked if he regretted what things have come to Cross said, "Yea, I have a lot of regrets but no comment. I feel bad about this, but this ain't helping."

Cross is due back in court in March. He’s facing similar allegations from other homeowners in West Michigan, including one woman in Holland who said she lost $8,500. The Problem Solvers spoke with Rosalba Rangel tonight. She said she has a judgement against him Cross and is still waiting for her money.

The Better Business Bureau suggests you never pay in full upfront for a job. Pay a third of the money at the start, and always get specifics of the job in writing.