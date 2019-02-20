Court documents detail mental illness of mom who shot her kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Court documents detail concerning findings when it comes to the mother of three children who were all found dead following a tragic shooting in Northern Kent County Monday. The Kent County Sheriff's Department says the mom used a bolt action rifle to shoot and kill her three daughters before turning the gun on herself.

According to court documents from Newaygo, back in September a doctor determined that Aubrianne Moore was mentally ill and diagnosed her with schizophrenia.

On September 19th a social worker recommended mental health treatment for Moore, describing strange behavior, like not eating because she believed her food had been poisoned, keeping her kids at home from school because the television told her there would be a school bus crash, and staying awake all night because she believed people would break into her home.