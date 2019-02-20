Escape to a spring-time oasis at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With winter in full swing in Michigan, many people are eager for the snow to melt and smell the roses. Fortunately there's no need to wait until April showers bring May flowers, the West Michigan Home and Garden Show will bring a taste of spring to DeVos Place next week.

Dozens of local businesses specializing in home improvement and renovation projects, as well as landscaping, gardening, deck, patio and outdoor living plans.

The Home and Garden Show will take place February 28 through March 3.

Tickets cost $4 for kids, and $10 for adults in advance. The price increases at the door.

For a complete list of vendors and activities, head to grhomeshow.com.