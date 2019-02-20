Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Excellence in Education – Mary Finnigan

Posted 9:06 AM, February 20, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. – A Lapeer County educator known for her tireless and innovative efforts to provide students with experiences and opportunities to excel in the classroom and grow as individuals has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Mary Finnigan, an educator for nearly three decades, is the superintendent for the Dryden Community Schools.

