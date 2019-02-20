Five Finger Death Punch and more coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beat the Winter Blues at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. For the cost of four-day passes you also get to spend the night in one of Michigan`s most visited waterparks. Rooms start at $104 per night. This deal runs Sundays through Thursdays and starts on February 21.

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is now hiring! Their spring job fair is February 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. where managers will be on site to conduct on the spot interviews. They`re in need of help in guest services, guest room attendants, lifeguards and more. Details can be found at migiziedc.com.

Join the High Seas Adventure during spring break from March 22 through April 7. Kids will have the chance to meet their favorite "Peter Pan" characters, enjoy a virtual reality pirate ship experience and DJ Dance parties. Thanks to Scenic Dreams, parents can get free massages too.

Come in from the cold and join Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort for Winterfest Bingo on February 23! They`re paying out over $60,000 in cash and prizes during their main session. Bingo players could win 1 of 25 Harry & David Gifts or Native Grind Pie Vouchers! Plus, those who purchase the main session will receive a complimentary Prime Rib Sandwich. Players could also walk away a millionaire with our new Bingo Millions add-on game!

More tickets going on sale this Saturday. Heavy Metal band Five Finger Death Punch is coming to Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, July 13th. Their debut album "The Way of the Fist" was released in 2007, selling over 500,000 copies in the United States. They continue to be one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the decade. In 2018 the group released their seventh studio album. All you need to do is head to etix.com to get your tickets.

If you're a big fan of billiards, the WPBA Masters are coming to back to Soaring Eagle. The Women's Professional Billiard Association is one of the longest running women's professional sports organizations in the United States and in the world. Don`t miss the excitement of the top women's players in the world battling it out for the Soaring Eagle Masters Championship Title. Sessions are happening February 28 through March 3.

This is the band you've been waiting to drink with. Stone Clover is set to play in the Entertainment Hall on March 16, just in time for St. Paddy's Day. You won't be disappointed with their guitar swirls, dancing violin, accordion, bass and drum rhythm that'll have you up and doing a jig.

Get ready! New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Rickey Bell and Michael Bivins are hitting the road for their "FOUR THE LOVE OF IT TOUR". They`ll be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on May 11. This American R and B group formed in 1978. They are best known for some of their songs including "Cool it Now" and "Candy Girl".

Chicago Live in Concert is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort May 25. This American rock band formed in 1967, has recorded 36 albums and sold over one hundred million records. Some of their big hits included '"Look Away" and "Will You Still Love Me".

It's an outdoor concert you don`t want to miss! Multi-Platinum breakout artist Kane Brown is headed to Mt. Pleasant on August 16. This country singer and songwriter first came to the attention of the public through social media. He released his first EP in June 2015 and soon after signed with RCA Nashville and as they say the rest is history.

School cancelled due to bad weather? If the roads are clear, head up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and treat the kids to a day at the waterpark for only $12 a person. Kids three and under can get in for free. Make sure to call and see if this offer is available before traveling. To get your snow passes, call (989)-917-4801.