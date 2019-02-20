× Grand Rapids physicians offering care with no co-pay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two West Michigan physicians are hoping to change your experience at the doctor’s office by spending more time with their patients.

Matt Falkiewicz and Nick Blank are both physicians who hope to one day quit their second job and focus on their new business.

Nova Primary Care is set to have its grand opening in March in Grand Rapids

The two spent the last several months, putting the office together painting, redoing the floors and picking out the furniture for the office.

Instead of seeing multiple patients per day, they plan to only see a few patients for a longer period of time.

“If a patient needs a house call, say it’s a single mom with three kids and just can’t get the kids out of the house, then we’re very happy to do that. So that’s no problem at no extra charge,” says Matt Falkiewicz, Co-Owner of Nova Primary Care.

Direct Primary Care is also different in the sense that it will cost you less than seeing a traditional doctor.

“We don’t have a copay for each visit you come see us, you just pay a monthly membership fee and you can see us as often as you need,” says Falkiewicz.

A process that could save you money in the long run.

”For a typical office visit, if you go in to see you doctor for a sore throat, they can charge you upwards of $150 for that. For us if you have a membership fee, if you come in with a sore throat, we diagnosed you with strep, there’s no copay to come see us, the strep testing is free, included in you membership, and if you need an antibiotic it will probably be no more than two dollars cash,” says Falkiewicz.

If you are interested, the membership prices start at about $60 a month for adults, and about $30 for kids. CLICK HERE for more information.