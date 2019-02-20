× GRPS leaders to meet with state health agencies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools officials have scheduled a meeting with state and county health services regarding the potential asbestos exposure at North Park Montessori Academy.

GRPS sent a letter to parents saying district leaders will meet with the Kent County Health Department, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and Michigan Occupational Safety and health Administration.

The letter says the meeting will inform the district on each of the different departments’ roles with the response to the potential asbestos exposure at North Park Montessori. GRPS will update the parents on the outcome and next steps in the response plan.

In addition to oversight from state departments, the district has brought in Rhemann Corporate Investigation Services to conduct a third-party investigation.

GRPS said it expects to receive results from asbestos and mold testing at GRPS University on Thursday.

Anyone with questions can email northparkinfo@grps.org or call 616-819-2149.