Help HWMUW “Fill the Cart” with basic-need items for families in need

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is asking for the public to help give back to families in need around West Michigan for their Fill the Cart Collection Drive.
According to a collaborative, statewide research project called “A.L.I.C.E.” 39 percent of working families in Kent County are struggling to meet their basic needs. HWMUW is coordinating collection drives all across Kent County to collect much-needed items household items including toiletries, baby care items, and cleaning supplies.
Here are some of the items HWMUW is collecting:
Bare Necessities
Shampoo/Conditioner
Body Wash/Soap
Deodorant
Feminine Hygiene Products
Toothbrushes/Toothpaste
Natural Hair Products
Socks/Underwear
Bras
Lotion
Brush/Comb
Razors/Shaving
Cream
Tissue
Diapers
Baby Wipes
Baby Care Items
Spring Cleaning
Cleaning Bucket
Rubber Gloves
Scrub Sponge
Disinfectant
Wipes/Spray
Glass Cleaner
Powdered Cleaner
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Toilet Scrub Brush
Paper Towel
Dish Soap
Dish Sponge
Laundry Soap
Laundry Basket
Dish Washer Detergent
Mop
Broom/Dust Pan
Linens
Bath Towels
Hand Towels
Sheet Sets (Twin)
Blankets (Twin or Full)
Pillow Cases
Pillows
All of these items will be distributed to multiple agencies who help families in need across West Michigan.
Items will be collected through Tuesday, March 19.
To run a drive with a group visit HWMUW.org/fillthecart .