Help HWMUW “Fill the Cart” with basic-need items for families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heart of West Michigan United Way is asking for the public to help give back to families in need around West Michigan for their Fill the Cart Collection Drive.

According to a collaborative, statewide research project called “A.L.I.C.E.” 39 percent of working families in Kent County are struggling to meet their basic needs. HWMUW is coordinating collection drives all across Kent County to collect much-needed items household items including toiletries, baby care items, and cleaning supplies.

Here are some of the items HWMUW is collecting:

Bare Necessities

Shampoo/Conditioner

Body Wash/Soap

Deodorant

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

Natural Hair Products

Socks/Underwear

Bras

Lotion

Brush/Comb

Razors/Shaving

Cream

Tissue

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Care Items

Spring Cleaning

Cleaning Bucket

Rubber Gloves

Scrub Sponge

Disinfectant

Wipes/Spray

Glass Cleaner

Powdered Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Toilet Scrub Brush

Paper Towel

Dish Soap

Dish Sponge

Laundry Soap

Laundry Basket

Dish Washer Detergent

Mop

Broom/Dust Pan

Linens

Bath Towels

Hand Towels

Sheet Sets (Twin)

Blankets (Twin or Full)

Pillow Cases

Pillows

All of these items will be distributed to multiple agencies who help families in need across West Michigan.

Items will be collected through Tuesday, March 19.

To run a drive with a group visit HWMUW.org/fillthecart .