Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Man creates giant proposal message in downtown Chicago

Posted 9:29 PM, February 20, 2019, by

A marriage proposal at Maggie Daley Park on Feb. 20, 2019 in Chicago. (Courtesy: WGN-TV)

CHICAGO —A highly visible public area in downtown Chicago became home to a grand romantic gesture on Tuesday.

Tribune affiliate WGN-TV says reporter Shannon Halligan saw the message as she flew by in the station’s helicopter and took it upon herself to find the couple.

The man who wrote the message is Bob Lempa, who initially planned the gesture for Valentine’s Day.

He told WGN he wanted to write a proposal message so large that his girlfriend, Peggy Baker, could see it from the window on the 37th floor of the Blue Cross Blue Shield building. But when the big day finally rolled around, he ran into a problem: no snow.

On Tuesday, Lempa could finally get to work on the surprise. He said the letters were 34 feet tall and 31 feet wide, and took them over six hours to make.

Baker told WGN she was still completely surprised.

“Other people had noticed it earlier but I hadn’t noticed it until I saw a few other people looking out the window, so I knew something was going on but I really didn’t know it would be for me,” she said. “It was so huge, and a big and bold statement.”

The days of anticipation while waiting and hours of work paid off for Lempa: she said yes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.