Man wanted in connection with stabbing in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is looking for a parole absconder in connection with a stabbing last week.

Investigators say that Justin Donovan, 38, is a person-of-interest in a stabbing that took place on February 13 at a residence in the 5500 block of Electra Street in Comstock Township. A 25-year-old Kalamazoo resident was injured.

Deputies have a current Parole Absconding arrest warrant for Donovan. Donovan is a Kalamazoo resident.

Anyone with information on Donovan’s whereabouts should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.