Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Man wanted in connection with stabbing in Kalamazoo County

Posted 1:12 PM, February 20, 2019, by

Justin Donovan, from KCSO

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is looking for a parole absconder in connection with a stabbing last week.

Investigators say that Justin Donovan, 38, is a person-of-interest in a stabbing that took place on February 13 at a residence in the 5500 block of Electra Street in Comstock Township.  A 25-year-old Kalamazoo resident was injured.

Deputies have a current Parole Absconding arrest warrant for Donovan. Donovan is a Kalamazoo resident.

Anyone with information on Donovan’s whereabouts should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.