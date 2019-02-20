Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

Memorial foundation ending annual run to honor fallen Kzoo officer

Posted 8:16 PM, February 20, 2019, by

Eric Zapata

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An annual memorial run in honor of a Kalamazoo police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty is coming to an end.

Eric Zapata was killed in 2011 while trying to help an officer who had been shot. Since then, the Eric Zapata Memorial Foundation has held an annual 5K/10K run to benefit the foundation.

Money raised from the race supports local law enforcement by providing them with scholarships, training and the donation of tourniquet holsters.

On Wednesday, the foundation announced it will no longer be hosting the run.

“We as a community have grieved his (loss), but more importantly, collectively celebrated his life,” an Eric Zapata Memorial Foundation Facebook post says. “It is time we need to perpetuate this celebration in our own lives, taking a little bit of what we have learned with Eric’s sacrifice and multiplying it through our own personal interactions.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to all volunteers, participants and donors.”

