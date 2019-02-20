× Missing Wyoming grandmother makes contact with police

WYOMING, Mich. — Investigators say that the grandmother who disappeared with her 5-year-old granddaughter on Saturday has made contact with police in Maryland.

Police believe 5-year-old Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero was taken by her grandmother, Ingrid Romeros-Baquedano, after Romeros told the girl’s mother that they were going out for dinner and would soon return. Gaudy was eventually dropped off into custody of law enforcement in Gaithersburg, Maryland Tuesday afternoon by someone other than her grandma.

Sgt James Maguffee with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety tells us that Ingrid has since made contact with police in Maryland. He says investigators at both departments are currently speaking to each other to work out what happened.

No charges have been filed yet in the case.