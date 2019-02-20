× Murder trial testimony focuses attempts of suspect to clean DNA evidence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police and investigators testified that bleach had been poured on the body of a slain teen, in an effort to conceal DNA evidence.

The trial of Quinn James for the murder of Mujey Dumbuya entered a second day on Wednesday. Testimony focused on how investigators handled the teen’s body and how evidence was collected in the first days after the discovery of her body in a Kalamazoo wooded area.

Investigators told the court that it appeared bleach had been poured on her body, but technicians were able to find parts of her jeans that had folded over, preventing the bleach from wiping the trail clear. They testified that DNA from Quinn James was found in that fold.

They also testified they found trail cameras in the area where Dumbuya’s body was found, a few days after she went missing from Grand Rapids. The videos show a vehicle that James was apparently driving. The vehicle was also cleaned several times, but detectives testified that they still found evidence of Dumbuya’s blood on the seats.

James has already been convicted of raping Dumbuya and is serving time. The murder trial is expected to last through the week and could continue into next week. If convicted of murder, James could spend the rest of his life in prison.