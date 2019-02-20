“On Your Feet!” now playing at DeVos Performance Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Together the team of Emilio and Gloria Estefan won 26 Grammy awards and sold over $100 million albums. Their Cuban pop sounds was a mainstay of the 80's and 90's, and now the musical based on their story now playing at DeVos Performance Hall.

Actors Eddie Noel (Emilio) and Nancy Ticotin (Gloria Fajardo) came on the show to talk about their experience portraying Gloria's parents in the jukebox musical, "On Your Feet!"

"On Your Feet" is playing now through February 24.

For tickets and showtimes, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.