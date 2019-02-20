Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Michigan

“On Your Feet!” now playing at DeVos Performance Hall

Posted 11:29 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, February 20, 2019

Together the team of Emilio and Gloria Estefan won 26 Grammy awards and sold over $100 million albums. Their Cuban pop sounds was a mainstay of the 80's and 90's, and now the musical based on their story now playing at DeVos Performance Hall.

Actors Eddie Noel (Emilio) and Nancy Ticotin (Gloria Fajardo) came on the show to talk about their experience portraying Gloria's parents in the jukebox musical, "On Your Feet!"

"On Your Feet" is playing now through February 24.

For tickets and showtimes, visit broadwaygrandrapids.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.