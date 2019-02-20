× Police investigating fatal Kzoo Twp. fire as arson

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo Township police are investigating a fatal fire at a home as arson.

The fire happened Jan. 24 at a residence in the 4000 block of Grand Prairie Road, west of Skyline Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames.

Gary Selig, 71, was killed in the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-567-7523 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.