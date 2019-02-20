Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson coming to Grand Rapids this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – West Michigan will have a chance to rock hard this summer when the Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour comes to the Van Andel Arena.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will perform in Grand Rapids on August 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 22 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster outlets and Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices.

The tour kicks off July 9 in Baltimore. Rob Zombie has a new album out later this year and Marilyn Manson is working on a follow up to his latest 2017 release.