Suffer from low libido? Dr. Bitner explains why it happens

Too many women suffer from low sexual desire, or low libido. Unfortunately, low libido can affect many aspects of life including the sense of well-being, mood, self image, relationship, and healthy lifestyle choices. It is a vicious cycle where physical health can affect sex drive, and sex drive can affect physical and mental health.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause and women's health specialist, continues the discussion on what causes low libido and how it can be fixed.

When women are interviewed about bringing up sexual health with their provider, there are several consistent reasons women and healthcare providers avoid talking about the issue:

Reasons women don’t bring up questions about sex drive

Feel ashamed

Feel alone

Worried something is really wrong

Afraid doctor will be uncomfortable or won’t have answers

Had a prior bad experience when tried to discuss

Healthcare provider did not being up, must not be important

Reasons healthcare providers won’t bring up sexual health

Because patient did not bring up “must not be an issue”

Underestimation of prevalence, how common is low desire

Lack of education

Feeling they do not have enough answers

Discomfort with topic

Concerned not enough time to discuss

Feel the need to fix the problem, when it might not be a quick fix

What helps is to have insight into why there is low desire. There are at least 27 reasons for low desire and they are grouped into three categories: Physical, Psychological, and Interpersonal.

Dr. Bitner focused on the physical reasons, and a list of the most common culprits for low libido are as follows:

Low estrogen

Low testosterone

Incontinence (bladder or bowel)

Depression or Anxiety

Physical Inactivity

Distraction

Painful Sex

Vaginal Dryness

Chronic Pain or Physical Limitations

Difficulty with Orgasm

Fatigue

Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Medication Side Effects

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

